Robert Horry Welcomes Tom Brady to the '7 Chip Club'

What Was the Most Surprising Stat Surrounding Super Bowl LV?
Robert Horry Congratulates Tom Brady on Joining the '7 Chip Club'

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry welcomed Buccaneers star Tom Brady to the '7 chip club' on Monday, in a tweet congratulating Tampa Bay's Super Bowl-winning quarterback. 

Brady claimed his record seventh title on Sunday night in the Bucs' 31-9 victory over the Chiefs. 

Horry, like Brady, won seven NBA titles throughout his career. But Horry did so with three teams—the Rockets (1994, 1995), the Lakers (2000, 2001, and 2002) and the Spurs (2005, 2007)—in 16 professional seasons. 

Thanks to Sunday's victory, Brady now has more championships (seven) than any singular NFL franchise. 

Horry, however, still is tied for seventh-most titles by a single player in NBA history. 

Seven different Celtics have won seven or more titles, including Bill Russell, who has 11 titles, and Sam Jones, who has 10. Like Russell, Henri Richard holds the NHL record with 11 titles as a key player on the dominant Canadiens teams of the 1950s and 1960s, including five consecutive Stanley Cup wins from 1956 through 1960. Yogi Berra holds MLB's record for 10 World Series championships—more than any other player. 

Still, Horry's "7 chip club" is a pretty exclusive group, one that carved out some (hopefully) socially distanced space for Brady.

