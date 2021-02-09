Report: Pacers Assistant Resigns Amid Mental Health Concerns

SI.com
Report: Pacers Assistant Bill Bayno Resigns, Cites Mental Health Concerns

Pacers assistant Bill Bayno resigned on Monday, citing "mental health issues," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Bayno, 58, has been on a leave of absence for the last two weeks. 

"Bayno has privately described a need to step away from the pressures and workload of the NBA grind amid the pandemic, especially in the aftermath of several personal losses, including the loss of both his parents," Wojnarowski wrote on Monday.

Bayno's mother died after a battle with cancer in April 2020, per Wojnarowski. His father passed away in 2019.

Bayno has been a member of Indiana's staff since 2016. He previously logged assistant stints in Portland, Minnesota and Toronto, and he was the head coach at UNLV from 1995-2001.

The Pacers enter Monday night No. 5 in the Eastern Conference at 12–12. They will face the Nets on Wednesday, with tip-off from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn slated for 8 p.m. ET. 

