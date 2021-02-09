Wolves' Beasley to Serve 120 Days for Weapons Conviction

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was sentenced to 120 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse with work release or on home monitoring for angrily aiming a rifle at a couple and their teenage daughter in an SUV last fall.

Beasley will serve the 120 days after the NBA season is over.

A local judge also sentenced Beasley to three years on probation that includes no alcohol or illicit drug use and a lifetime ban on possessing firearms.

"We are very pleased with this outcome that will allow Malik to continue working on becoming a better person and making better choices," his attorney Steven Haney told The Athletic.

Beasley, 24, had pleaded guilty in December and as part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge.

According to a criminal complaint, a couple on a house-hunting tour with their 13-year-old child pulled up to the home rented by Beasley and his wife, Montana Yao, but saw it was roped off. Beasley, prosecutors said, tapped on the window of the family’s SUV, pointed a rifle at them and told them to get off his property. The complaint said he continued to point the rifle at the vehicle as it drove off.

Beasley is averaging 20.5 points per game in his first full season with the Timberwolves.