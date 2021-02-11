Zach LaVine, Coby White Set Three-Point Mark in Bulls Win

SI.com
Zach LaVine, Coby White Make History as Bulls Top Pelicans

Over the past decade, Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have revolutionized the NBA as the poster boys of the league's three-point shooting new age. But for as accomplished as the Splash Brothers have been throughout their careers, they've never done what Zach LaVine and Coby White pulled off on Wednesday night.

In the Bulls' 129-116 win over the Pelicans, LaVine and White combined for 76 points and shot 17-for-31 from deep, becoming the first teammates to each make eight or more 3-pointers in the same game.

Bulls guards Zach LaVine and Coby White combined for 17 made threes in Chicago's win over the Pelicans on Feb. 10, 2021.

As a team, the Bulls shot 25-for-47 on three-point attempts (53.2%), which set a new franchise for most made threes in a game.

LaVine finished with 46 points—including 20 in the first quarter—on 17-for-25 shooting (9-for-14 on three-point attempts). White had 30 points on 10-for-20 shooting from the field, and was 8-for-17 from behind the arc.

The 46-point outburst was three points shy of LaVine's career best, set last season against the Hornets. White set a career high with 36 points on Jan. 6 against the Kings, but had averaged just 12.5 points per game since then prior to Wednesday. The eight triples for White set a new career high.

LaVine has now scored at least 35 points in three straight games, becoming the first Bulls player to score 120 points in a three-game span since Michael Jordan in 1997. The 25-year-old is currently posting career bests in scoring, rebounding, assists, field-goal percentage and three-point percentage. White, the No. 7 pick in the 2019 draft, now has five career 30-point games.

