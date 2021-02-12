Trae Young Fined $20K After Outburst Towards Referee

SI.com
Trae Young Fined $20K After Outburst Toward Referee

Author:
Publish date:

Hawks guard Trae Young has received a $20,000 fine for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official" following his actions at the end of Wednesday night's 118-117 loss to the Mavericks.

Hawks guard Trae Young plays against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 10.

The fine comes after Young yelled at an official following the game's conclusion, as the 22-year-old guard felt he was fouled by Mavericks forward Willie Cauley-Stein while setting a screen on the final play. No foul was called, and a potential game-winning shot attempt by Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari was misfired.

“The play that Young disputed was correctly ruled a no-call,” the league’s statement read. “Under the playing rules, Dallas’ Willie Cauley-Stein was entitled to a normal step on a screen from behind, which he took, and which led to incidental and legal contact between Cauley-Stein and Young.”

Young finished the game with 25 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds on 8-for-22 shooting, while Mavericks star Luka Doncic had 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

