Trae Young Fined $20K After Outburst Towards Referee

Hawks guard Trae Young has received a $20,000 fine for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official" following his actions at the end of Wednesday night's 118-117 loss to the Mavericks.

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

The fine comes after Young yelled at an official following the game's conclusion, as the 22-year-old guard felt he was fouled by Mavericks forward Willie Cauley-Stein while setting a screen on the final play. No foul was called, and a potential game-winning shot attempt by Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari was misfired.

“The play that Young disputed was correctly ruled a no-call,” the league’s statement read. “Under the playing rules, Dallas’ Willie Cauley-Stein was entitled to a normal step on a screen from behind, which he took, and which led to incidental and legal contact between Cauley-Stein and Young.”

Young finished the game with 25 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds on 8-for-22 shooting, while Mavericks star Luka Doncic had 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.