Report: Rockets to Part Ways With DeMarcus Cousins Soon

The Rockets are planning on releasing center DeMarcus Cousins in the coming days, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Houston is reportedly making the move in an effort to go smaller and younger in the frontcourt and will move on from Cousins once big man Christian Wood returns from a right ankle injury. Woods, 25, is averaging 22 points and 10.2 rebounds a game this season.

Cousins, 30, is averaging 9.6 points to go along with 7.6 boards a game in his 25 appearances this season. According to the report, Cousins's professionalism and play during this season has prompted positive feedback throughout the league.

He will have his choice on NBA suitors once a free agent. Wood told media on Saturday that he hopes to return to action before the All-Star break and Houston's last game before the pause in play would be March 3—giving him just 11 days.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Lakers will among teams to pursue Cousins.

Cousins has played for four different NBA teams in the last 11 seasons and has had a standout career in his stops with the Kings, Pelicans, Warriors and Rockets. The fifth pick in the 2010 draft has four All-Star appearances and two All-NBA Second Team selections under his belt.