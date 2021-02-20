SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
The Crossover: Can Andre Drummond Contribute to a Contending Team?
The Crossover: Can Andre Drummond Contribute to a Contending Team?

Report: Rockets to Part Ways With DeMarcus Cousins Soon

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Rockets are planning on releasing center DeMarcus Cousins in the coming days, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Houston is reportedly making the move in an effort to go smaller and younger in the frontcourt and will move on from Cousins once big man Christian Wood returns from a right ankle injury. Woods, 25, is averaging 22 points and 10.2 rebounds a game this season. 

Cousins, 30, is averaging 9.6 points to go along with 7.6 boards a game in his 25 appearances this season. According to the report, Cousins's professionalism and play during this season has prompted positive feedback throughout the league. 

He will have his choice on NBA suitors once a free agent. Wood told media on Saturday that he hopes to return to action before the All-Star break and Houston's last game before the pause in play would be March 3—giving him just 11 days.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Lakers will among teams to pursue Cousins.

Cousins has played for four different NBA teams in the last 11 seasons and has had a standout career in his stops with the Kings, Pelicans, Warriors and Rockets. The fifth pick in the 2010 draft has four All-Star appearances and two All-NBA Second Team selections under his belt. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Demarcus Cousins with the Rockets
Play
NBA

Report: Rockets to Part Ways With DeMarcus Cousins Soon

The Rockets are looking to get smaller and younger in the frontcourt, according to the report.

Ottman Azaitar 2
MMA

Azaitar Cut From UFC 257, Violates COVID-19 Protocols

Ottman Azaitar was cut the day before UFC 257 for bringing unauthorized guest on Fight Island.

Ottman Azaitar
Play
MMA

Azaitar Gets Second Shot After COVID-19 Rules Violation

The UFC decided not to release Ottman Azaitar despite breaking COVID-19 protocols while on Fight Island.

Aug 20, 2017; West Des Moines, IA, USA; USA golfer Michelle Wie tees off on the first hole in the final round of The Solheim Cup international golf tournament at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.
Golf

Michelle Wie West Responds to Giuliani's Objectifying Comments

Michelle Wie West took to Twitter to express outrage over the former New York City mayor Rudy Guiliani's objectifying comments.

Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) attempts to evade the tackle of Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry (58) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium.
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Panthers Clearing Cap Space, Want to Push for Watson

David Tepper and the Panthers aggressively cleared cap space, dropping to roughly $28.5 million below in 24 hours.

Creighton basketball players
Play
Extra Mustard

Who Has the Weirdest NCAA Tournament Résumé?

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: Looking at some strange NCAA tournament résumés, dissecting Jerry Jones's vampiric nature and more.

San Francisco Giants Mike Yastrzemski
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: San Francisco Giants Team Outlook

Get the inside scoop! 2021 fantasy baseball player profiles, team analysis and stat projections for San Francisco Giants hitters and pitchers

USATSI_15584765
Play
Gambling

NHL Betting Breakdown: Previews, Odds and Plays for Saturday, February 20

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe game, featuring Colorado and Vegas. Plus Toronto vs. Montreal face off on his Saturday hockey betting card.