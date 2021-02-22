Draymond Apologizes for Being 'Dead-Ass' Wrong vs. Hornets

Warriors forward Draymond Green apologized Monday for picking up two technical fouls with nine seconds left in Saturday's game against the Hornets, resulting in his ejection.

Green was tossed from the game with the Warriors up two points, but after the Hornets converted both technical free throws, Hornets guard Terry Rozier hit a buzzer-beater to give Charlotte a 102–100 win.

"As I sat and I thought about the situation and reassessed as I had time to let the whole thing marinate and digest—I was dead-ass wrong," Green told reporters on Monday. "And not that I was wrong, like I said, for the first tech per se, but once I had the first tech I can't get the second tech. So I was a bit disappointed. I'm still a bit disappointed in myself because I think that whole situation bothered me. I know for sure it did."

Head coach Steve Kerry had previously said that Green "crossed the line" when picking up the second technical.

"We love his passion and his energy and we would not be the team we are without him," Kerr said. "But that doesn’t give him license to cross the line—and he knows that."

On Saturday night, Warriors teammates were quick to come to Green's defense, with forward Eric Paschall saying that "it was [Green's] fault and he took ownership as a leader. We are still rocking with Draymond. Great dude. Great competitor.”

The Warriors are currently 16-15 on the season, good for eighth in the Western Conference.

They play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.