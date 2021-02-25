Devin Booker Replaces Anthony Davis in All-Star Game

SI.com
NBA All-Star: Who Got Snubbed?
NBA All-Star: Who Got Snubbed?

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will replace injured Lakers forward Anthony Davis in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, league commissioner Adam Silver announced Wednesday.

Per league rules, when a player selected to the All-Star Game cannot participate, the commissioner will choose a replacement from the same conference as the player who is being replaced. Davis and Booker both play in the Western Conference. 

Booker earned his second straight NBA All-Star selection. This season, Booker is averaging 24.7 points (16th in the NBA), 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 50.1%, 38.1% from three-point range and 84.8% from the free throw line this season.

With Booker getting the All-Star nod, he joins his fellow Suns teammate Chris Paul in this year's game. Phoenix has multiple All-Stars selections for the first time since Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire were honored in 2009-10.

The Suns (20-10) have the fourth-best record in the league and are off to their best start through 30 games since the 2007-08 season. 

Davis will miss the NBA All-Star Game after sustaining a right calf strain against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 14. He was voted by NBA head coaches as an All-Star reserve, his eighth consecutive All-Star selection. Davis is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this season.

NBA All-Star Game rosters will be determined through the draft, where team captains Kevin Durant and LeBron James will select from the pool of players named as starters and reserves in each conference at 8 p.m. ET on March 4 on TNT.

The All-Star Game will start at 8 p.m. ET on March 7.

