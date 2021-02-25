Report: Raptors May Send Lowry to Preferred Destination

The Toronto Raptors would be willing to trade veteran point guard Kyle Lowry to a "preferred destination if they get something of value in return," according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

The Sixers, Clippers and Heat are all potential destinations for Lowry, per Pompey.

A source told the Inquirer, though, that Lowry would like to be in Philly and believes the Sixers and Raptors might be able to get something done.

Toronto would reportedly want "picks, young players, and veterans with expiring contracts for Lowry," who is owed $30 million in 2020–21 and is set to become an unrestricted free-agent this offseason. The trade deadline is set for March 25.

Lowry, 34, is a Philadelphia native. After attending high school in Philadelphia, he starred at Villanova University from 2004-06 and had his jersey retired by the school last year.

Lowry is a six-time All-Star and he has been with the Raptors since 2012–13, leading the franchise to their first championship in 2019 alongside Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

Lowry ranks third on Toronto's all-time scoring list behind Chris Bosh and DeMar DeRozan, who was traded to the Spurs in 2018 after having spent six years playing alongside Lowry.

This season, Lowry is averaging 18 points, 6.5 rebound and 5.5 assists per game. The Raptors are 16–17 this season and sit at No. 5 in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto has reached the postseason in each of the last seven seasons.