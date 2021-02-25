Report: Raptors May Send Lowry to Preferred Destination

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Has Brooklyn Nets James Harden Been the Best Player in NBA?
Has Brooklyn Nets James Harden Been the Best Player in NBA?

Report: Raptors Willing to Trade Kyle Lowry to 'Preferred Destination'

Author:
Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors would be willing to trade veteran point guard Kyle Lowry to a "preferred destination if they get something of value in return," according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey

The Sixers, Clippers and Heat are all potential destinations for Lowry, per Pompey.

A source told the Inquirer, though, that Lowry would like to be in Philly and believes the Sixers and Raptors might be able to get something done.

Toronto would reportedly want "picks, young players, and veterans with expiring contracts for Lowry," who is owed $30 million in 2020–21 and is set to become an unrestricted free-agent this offseason. The trade deadline is set for March 25.

Lowry, 34, is a Philadelphia native. After attending high school in Philadelphia, he starred at Villanova University from 2004-06 and had his jersey retired by the school last year. 

Lowry is a six-time All-Star and he has been with the Raptors since 2012–13, leading the franchise to their first championship in 2019 alongside Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. 

Lowry ranks third on Toronto's all-time scoring list behind Chris Bosh and DeMar DeRozan, who was traded to the Spurs in 2018 after having spent six years playing alongside Lowry.

This season, Lowry is averaging 18 points, 6.5 rebound and 5.5 assists per game. The Raptors are 16–17 this season and sit at No. 5 in the Eastern Conference. 

Toronto has reached the postseason in each of the last seven seasons. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Ayo-Dosunmu-Illinois
College Basketball

Source: Illinois's Ayo Dosunmu Suffers Broken Nose

Dosunmu's return date is unclear after suffering a broken nose in Tuesday's loss to Michigan State.

Man-United-Europa-League
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Real Sociedad

Man United holds a commanding 4-0 lead entering the second leg of the Europa League round of 16.

LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Draft: Fantasy Rookie Report - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down the incoming rookie receivers on-field & fantasy potential

NBA

STN Embed

Arsenal-Benfica-Stream
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Benfica

The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 and are vying for a place in the last 16.

The USWNT wins the SheBelieves Cup
Play
Soccer

An Overwhelming USWNT Leaves Glimmers of Hope for Olympic Foes

The U.S. is perfect under Vlatko Andonovski and appears destined for gold—but contrary to the run of results, there are ways to tame the world champs.

kyle-lowry-toronto-raptors
Play
NBA

Report: Raptors May Send Lowry to Preferred Destination

The Sixers, Clippers and Heat are all potential destinations for Lowry according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

Russell Wilson
Play
NFL

Report: Wilson's Camp Talked Trade Partners With Seahawks

Russell Wilson's camp has reportedly broached potential trade destinations with the franchise.