Domantas Sabonis Wins 2021 NBA Skills Challenge

The once guard-centric NBA Skills Challenge was dominated by big men on Sunday night in Atlanta and was won by Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis.

Sabonis, who came in second at last year's Skills Challenge to Bam Adebayo, defeated Knicks forward Julius Randle, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Magic center Nikola Vucevic in the final round to win the All-Star event.

Sabonis will also appear in his second All-Star Game after averaging 20.8 points and 11.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists a game.

Doncic and Chris Paul were given first-round byes in the event while Vucevic was set against Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington in the first round. After Sabonis effortlessly made his way through the first round, Vucevic got the better of Covington.

In the second round, Vucevic defeated Paul and the 11-time All Star missed a wide open layup.

Sabonis then shocked Doncic, who was still wearing his warm-up gear, and the Dallas star seemed to have some fun with it on Twitter.

The 6-foot-11 winner then came away with the win against the Magic center in the final round to win it all.