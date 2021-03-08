SI.com
Stephen Curry Was the Brightest NBA All-Star
Steph Curry Shines Brightest of All Stars: Unchecked

Steph Curry was the star of the NBA All-Star festivities, and in the process reminded people that he changed the way the game is played.

Chef carried himself all night like someone who knows what he means to the sport and who has nothing left to prove.

It was awesome to see him revel in the moment and get to share the floor and mutual respect with LeBron James, as those two stand out as the faces of this generation of basketball and the best ambassadors the NBA has to offer.

We know the debates LeBron is in, but Curry also has a unique place in history. He turned threes into layups and made what would have been considered not just bad but absurd shots commonplace.

When he entered the league NBA teams averaged 18 three-point attempts per game, now that number is 35—and percentages have gone up. Now there are numerous factors as to why the total has jumped over that span, but no individual is more responsible for the types of attempts, off the dribble, and from any place on the court that are currently being taken consistently.

Enter Logo Lillard, who makes the kind of shots that would win you a car, casually. It’s the shooting of today’s NBA players that makes this era more unguardable than any other, where in the past the three-point line was once moved in, while now they’re being made from all over the arena.

And the player who was the most fun to watch amongst all the All-Stars is responsible for that...Steph Curry with the shot.

