Report: Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Still in Quarantine

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not return to the court until Friday and Saturday, respectively, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Both 76ers players missed Sunday's All-Star Game due to contact tracing after their personal barber tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

NBA games don't resume until Wednesday and the 76ers' first game back is Thursday against the Bulls. But as long as both stars continue to test negative, Embiid can return Friday in time to face the Wizards and Simmons can return on Saturday, according to Charania.

Both players received seven-day quarantines but the 76ers will still miss their All-Star tandem even if it is just for one game. Embiid is averaging a career-high 30.2 points per game along with 11.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Simmons is averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists so far this season.

Philadelphia is the No. 1 seed in the eastern conference at 24-12 but the Nets are right behind at 24-13 thanks to a midseason surge.