SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Report: Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Remain in COVID-19 Protocol

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not return to the court until Friday and Saturday, respectively, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Both 76ers players missed Sunday's All-Star Game due to contact tracing after their personal barber tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. 

NBA games don't resume until Wednesday and the 76ers' first game back is Thursday against the Bulls. But as long as both stars continue to test negative, Embiid can return Friday in time to face the Wizards and Simmons can return on Saturday, according to Charania

Both players received seven-day quarantines but the 76ers will still miss their All-Star tandem even if it is just for one game. Embiid is averaging a career-high 30.2 points per game along with 11.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Simmons is averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists so far this season. 

Philadelphia is the No. 1 seed in the eastern conference at 24-12 but the Nets are right behind at 24-13 thanks to a midseason surge. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Joel Embiid (left) and Ben Simmons (right) on the bench
NBA

Report: Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Still in Quarantine

Embiid can return to the court on Friday and Simmons can return on Saturday.

Top 200 NFL Free Agents for 2021
Play
NFL

The NFL's Top 200 Free Agents

From Trent Williams to Josh Bynes and everyone in between, a look at the best unrestricted free agents on the market this offseason.

Lavonte David
Play
NFL

Report: Bucs Signing Lavonte David to Two-Year Extension

David, 31, was a second-round pick of the Bucs in 2012 and has made one Pro Bowl and one All-Pro team throughout his career.

USATSI_15684181
Play
Gambling

2021 Big Ten Tournament Betting Breakdown, Odds and Picks

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo previews the betting odds and breaks down this week’s Big Ten tournament.

Erling Haaland scores against Sevilla
Play
Soccer

Haaland Becomes Youngest to 20 Champions League Goals

Erling Haaland, 20, scored twice more vs. Sevilla to become the youngest player to hit the milestone—doing so in just 14 appearances—and send Dortmund to the quarterfinals.

Chris Bosh at his jersey retirement with the Miami Heat.
Basketball

Pierce, Bosh Headline 2021 Hall of Fame Finalists

Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, Chris Webber and Ben Wallace are among the 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

USATSI_15660043
Play
Gambling

2021 ACC Tournament Betting Breakdown, Odds and Picks

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo previews the betting odds and breaks down this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament.

Roger Federer is targeting a return to tournament competition in Qatar in March.
Tennis

Roger Federer Eyes Tokyo Olympics

If he reaches Tokyo, it will mark Federer's fifth time competing in the Olympics.