Meyers Leonard Uses Antisemitic Slur While Playing 'Call of Duty'

A clip of Heat center Meyers Leonard using an antisemitic slur while playing Call of Duty during a Twitch stream surfaced on social media Tuesday afternoon.

On the video, Leonard can be heard saying, “F------ cowards, don’t f------ snipe at me you f------ k--- b----.”

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Tuesday afternoon that the Heat are reviewing the video of Leonard using the slur.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement to The Athletic that “We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information. The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech.”

Leonard has not commented as of Tuesday afternoon.

Leonard, 29, has nearly 70,000 followers on Twitch. He was in the midst of streaming Call of Duty on Tuesday when the clip surfaced on Twitter and went viral.

He ended Tuesday's feed after receiving a phone call, which he said was from his wife.

Leonard is known around the NBA as an avid streamer. At one point last April, he streamed himself playing Call of Duty for 26 hours as part of a fundraiser, raising over $45,000 for Feeding America, an organization of more than 200 food banks.

During a conference call last spring, he told reporters, "I absolutely love streaming on Twitch for two reasons. No. 1, gaming is a passion of mine. No. 2, and maybe the most important, is that I still get to interact with fans—and I do mean that. I think it’s very authentic to me. I’ve built a very authentic and fun community. I think people feel that they can come into my Twitch stream and get a real guy. I always say to them, ‘I’m just a normal guy who happens to play in the NBA.'"

He also used the platform as a business opportunity, using it to plug the protein bars from the company he founded with his wife, Elle. He has additionally invested in the esports team FaZe Clan.

"I’m a part of that, so I love it. It’s a very real thing for me,” Leonard said. “This is not just a one-off for Meyers Leonard. I’ve been a part of the esports community.”

Following the clip surfacing Tuesday, Leonard's gaming sponsorship with Origin PC was canceled, according to FOX Sports 640's Andy Slater.

Last summer, Leonard also made headlines for being one of the few players who elected to stand during the national anthem for games at the Wide World of Sports Complex.

"I think I can be a beacon of light ... not only for my voice or platform and action, but in everything I'm doing," Leonard told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "I certainly support Black Lives Matter. ... I am very aware of what is going on. But I can be both. My patriotism runs deep."

In early February, Leonard underwent successful surgery on his injured shoulder and he is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season. He played in just three games this season.