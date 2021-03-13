SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: Pistons Acquiring Thunder G Hamidou Diallo

Author:
Publish date:

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Hamidou Diallo, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the deal had not been announced.

The 22-year-old Diallo is averaging a career-best 11.9 points this season. The 6-foot-7 Mykhailiuk, who is 23, is averaging 6.9 points.

It’s another step in a drastic roster overhaul for Detroit under new general manager Troy Weaver, who was previously an executive for the Thunder. Only one player who appeared in a game for the Pistons last season is still on the roster—20-year-old Sekou Doumbouya.

Detroit recently traded Derrick Rose and bought out Blake Griffin.

ESPN first reported Friday’s deal.

YOU MAY LIKE

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after suffering an apparent leg injury against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Capital One Arena.
NBA

Joel Embiid Injures Left Knee, Leaves Game vs. Wizards

Embiid, among the favorites for league MVP, landed awkwardly after dunking the ball in the third quarter. He will undergo an MRI to assess the severity of the injury.

Hamidou Diallo
NBA

Report: Pistons Continue Roster Overhaul, Trade for OKC's Diallo

Detroit continued its roster overhaul Friday by trading for Hamidou Diallo, who's averaging a career-best 11.9 points this season.

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham attempts a shot
College Basketball

Cunningham Leads Oklahoma State in Upset Over Baylor

Big 12 Player of the Year Cade Cunningham had 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Oklahoma State knocked off top-seeded Baylor, 83-74.

basketball stock photo
Sports

Oklahoma HS Broadcaster Uses Racial Slur on Live Stream

Before an Oklahoma girls basketball game, an announcer disparaged players for kneeling for the national anthem during a live stream broadcast.

Mar 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard (middle) is restrained by players and staff during a stop in play in the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
College Basketball

Michigan's Juwan Howard Ejected, Restrained by Coaches

Juwan Howard was ejected during the Michigan-Maryland game, and had to be restrained by other coaches and even players.

NCAA team logos
Play
College Football

NCAA Rules Panel Recommends Change to Shorten Overtime

The NCAA Football Rules Committee recommended that teams be required to try a two-point conversion after a touchdown in second overtime.

Jimmer Fredette while at BYU
Play
College Basketball

Remembering Jimmer Mania, 10 Years Later

Jimmer Fredette's sensational senior season at BYU offered a window into the future of college basketball.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez enter the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Extra Mustard

Report: JLo, A-Rod End Engagement After Two Years

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly split and ended their two-year engagement.