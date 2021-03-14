Report: Several Pelicans Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

SI.com
Report: Several Eligible Members of Pelicans Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Dozens of eligible members of the New Orleans Pelicans received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez. 

According to ESPN, the majority of players on the team who were eligible received the shot, but not every player did. Among the players believed to receive the first does was guard Sindarius Thornwell, who publicly acknowledged his intent to receive the vaccine this past Friday night on social media.

The team confirmed in a statement that members of the organization received the vaccine, though its statement did not specify the number of participants nor did it specify if it were players, coaches or other members of the organization who received the vaccine.

"The Pelicans support the state's vital efforts to encourage everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as large-scale vaccination of our community is the best way to keep everyone safe and to end the COVID-19 pandemic," the team said in a statement to ESPN on Sunday.

On March 9, the state of Louisiana expanded the COVID-19 eligibility requirements to include people 18 years old or older—or 16 years old for the Pfizer vaccine—with a health condition that may result in a higher risk of disease to get the vaccine.

Anyone of age in Louisiana with conditions like asthma, hypertension, Type 1 diabetes, or are defined as being overweight with a BMI of over 25 may be eligible.

"The three COVID vaccines we have are safe and effective and everyone who qualifies should get the shot as soon as they can," Christina Edwards, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications for Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards, said in a statement to ESPN. "People, like members of the Pelicans, can consult with their doctors about if they might qualify because of their health conditions."

"League policy requires teams to follow their state's vaccination guidelines and programs and we are fully supportive of players and team staff being vaccinated when they are eligible," an NBA spokesperson said in a statement.

At a press conference held prior to the All-Star Game, commissioner Adam Silver said there was "no player that I am aware of that has been vaccinated yet," though he did say some coaches and team personnel had been vaccinated if they were eligible.

Silver also reiterated that the league has no plans to mandate players to get vaccinated. 

"For any sort of large-scale, required vaccinations to take place, that can only happen with the Players Association. As I said, we’ve only talked about educational efforts," Silver said.

Later adding, though, "My hunch is that most players ultimately will choose to get vaccinated."

