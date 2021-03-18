Philly Special: Giannis Orders Cheesesteak After Beating 76ers

To the victor go the spoils, as the old saying goes. When you're in Philadelphia, that means taking down a Philly cheesesteak immediately after grinding out a win against your conference foes.

At least that's what reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo did after his Bucks topped the 76ers, 109-105, in overtime on Wednesday night. When a reporter expressed surprise that Antetokounmpo wasn't scarfing down a cheesesteak during his post-game media session, he immediately asked someone off-camera to bring him one.

That led to an impromptu lesson on the proper ordering techniques, and how to use the correct Philadelphia nomenclature.

Antetokounmpo's post-game meal was well earned. He shot 13-for-22 from the field for 32 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to go along with five assists as the Bucks won their fifth game in a row and 10th in their last 11. Their hot streak has rendered the team's five-game skid in mid-February as a distant memory, with Milwaukee just 1.5 games back of Philadelphia and Brooklyn for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

SI Daily Cover: What's All the Fuss About NBA Top Shot?

For the uninitiated (a group that includes this writer, who's never set foot in the City of Brotherly Love), the "Whiz wit" phrase refers to the type of cheese the orderer would like on their cheesesteak, and whether or not onions will be included. "Whiz" refers to Cheese Whiz, while other order examples include "American wit" or "prov (provolone) without." For more thorough details, check out Joseph A. Gambardello's rundown for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Bucks have no more regular-season games in Philadelphia left on the schedule, so the Greek Freak will have to wait until the postseason to put his newfound ordering skills to the test.

WOO: An NBA Draft Guide to the NCAA Tournament