Malone, Kerr Honor Boulder, Atlanta Shooting Victims

Michael Malone, Steve Kerr Honor Boulder and Atlanta Mass Shooting Victims

Nuggets coach Michael Malone took a moment to pay a powerful and emotional tribute to the Boulder shooting victims, marking his second news conference in three seasons dedicated to a Colorado shooting. 

"It seems like we've been here before, but before we get into tonight's game and to basketball, I think it's really important we turn our attention where it should be, and that's back in Boulder," Malone said. "Obviously, yesterday was another tragedy. Hopefully, it's something we can find a way to prevent from happening in the future. I think I speak for everyone on our team, our travel party, that our thoughts and prayers—which is never enough—are definitely with the Boulder community and all the families of the 10 innocent people who were murdered yesterday."

Malone then read the 10 names from Monday's shooting that occurred at a Boulder supermarket. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65 years old, authorities said.

“Rikki Olds … Denny Stong … Neven Stanisic … Tralona Bartkowiak … Suzanne Fountain … Teri Leiker … Kevin Mahoney … Lynn Murray … Jody Waters … and police officer Eric Talley, father of seven kids.”

In 2019 before a playoff game, he opened his press conference in a similar way after the STEM school shooting in Highlands Ranch. And just like back then, he expressed hope that change will come. 

"I can't speak for each of our players," Malone said when asked how he processed Monday's shooting. "I think we all handle things differently. Obviously, I think we're all tired of it. That's an understatement. I know, for me, you get so caught up in the job and basketball ... We get judged on wins and losses, but if you take a step back and you put yourself in one of those families, what do you feel?

"This is a game, a game I love, I have a passion for, but I think about Eric Talley and his seven kids. That's what I think about, and I'm just heartbroken for them and everybody else, and hopefully we as a country, we as a state, can find a way to be better." 

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr opened his press conference in a similar manner as he sat down in front of the victims’ names from the two shootings in Atlanta and Boulder. 

On March 16, 2021, a series of mass shootings occurred at three different spas/massage parlors in the metropolitan area of Atlanta, Ga, killing eight people. Six of the victims were Asian Americans. 

  • Soon Chung Park
  • Hyun Jung Grant
  • Suncha Kim
  • Yong Ae Yue
  • Delaina Ashley Yaun
  • Paul Andre Michels
  • Xiaojie Tan
  • Daoyou Feng

Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz was also shot, but he survived. 

"First of all, it's important to reference their names," Kerr said. "These are human beings. These are people who have been lost, and the thought of the mothers and fathers and sisters, brothers, daughters and sons who are grieving right now with the loss of the people behind me is just devastating, particularly in the wake of what is just a common occurrence in our country."

He discussed how their local congressperson was behind the bill HR 8, which is the background check that's been passed by the House two consecutive years. 

"I'm at a loss for words at this point," Kerr said. "We can't just sit here and accept that we're going to allow our fellow citizens to just mow each other down with weapons of war. 

"...Most importantly, we need to acknowledge the people who are suffering today.”

