Durant Apologizes for Profane Twitter Feud With Actor

Kevin Durant Addresses Profane DMs: 'That's Not What I Want People to See or Hear From Me'

Speaking to reporters ahead of Thursday's game against the Hornets, Nets star Kevin Durant addressed his recent Twitter feud with actor Michael Rapaport, who posted several direct messages from Durant that included aggressive and profane language.

"I'm sorry that people have seen the language I used," Durant told reporters, per The Athletic. "That's not what I want people to see or hear from me."

The tweets shared by Rapaport show mostly Durant's messages, in which he hurls insults at Rapaport, including one in which he asks for the actor's address.

Per The Athletic, Nets coach Steve Nash said he addressed the issue in a private conversation with Durant. The two-time NBA Finals MVP has been out since Feb. 13 with a hamstring injury.

Durant is well-known for his avid social media use, which frequently result in conflicts. He initially addressed Rapaport's release of his DMs by saying the two talk "crazier" than that on a regular basis.

Despite Durant's lengthy absence, the Nets hold a slim 0.5-game lead over the 76ers for first place in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn is 17–3 since Durant has been out.

