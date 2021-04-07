Report: NBA Expects Full Arenas for 2021–22 Season

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA expects to have all arenas at full capacity during the 2021–22 season, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

The league also hopes to host additional fans in arenas this season, per Holmes.

The NBA's plan to expand crowd sizes in the coming months has been aided by its partnership with CLEAR, a biometric screening company. CLEAR's health-screening technology will allow fans to link both prior COVID-19 test results as well as vaccination records on the company's app.

CLEAR's Health Pass program is already used in select arenas across the league. The Magic were the first team to use CLEAR, followed by the Spurs and Hawks, per Holmes.

“CLEAR’s Health Pass is an innovative technology that can further enhance the league’s health and safety protocols at arenas and the wellbeing of those who attend NBA games,” NBA executive Dan Rossomondo said in a statement. "We are grateful to CLEAR for their partnership and commitment to creating safe environments and experiences for our fans.”

Over 20 teams are currently allowing limited fans in arenas, with the allotted number of fans varying due to state restrictions. Phoenix and Milwaukee both host over 3,000 fans per game as of early April.