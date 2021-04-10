Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. Declares for NBA Draft

Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr, son of seven-time NBA All-Star Scottie Pippen, declared for the 2021 NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility.

"We all have dreams and I am ready to pursue mine," Pippen said. "I want to thank God for everything he has done in my life and for his continual blessings.

"To my friends, teammates and coaches, and everyone else who has been part of my journey, I appreciate you more than you know and one of this would be possible without y'all."

The sophomore averaged 20.8 points and 4.9 assists per game for the Commodores. Under head coach Jerry Stackhouse, Pippen Jr. set the program's single-season record in points per game and was second in the SEC in assists and steals (1.77) per game.

Vanderbilt finished 9-16 and at the bottom of the SEC standings in the 2020-21 season.