SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: Nuggets Awaiting Results of Jamal Murray's MRI After Knee Injury

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Nuggets are awaiting an update to their star guard Jamal Murray, who underwent an MRI early Tuesday morning to evaluate the severity of his left knee injury, according to the Denver Post's Mike Singer.

Murray went down in immediate pain after injuring his knee on a drive to the basket in the final minute of a 116-107 loss to the Warriors on Monday night. 

The Nuggets medical staff brought out a wheelchair for Murray, but he declined, and hopped off the court with the aid of two staff members while not putting any weight on the leg.

"Obviously a very down locker room," head coach Michael Malone said. "Yes we lost the game, but everyone's thoughts are with Jamal and hoping he's going to be OK. ... Just an awful feeling. Keep Jamal in your thoughts and prayers, and hopefully we will get some good news.

Murray was returning from a four-game absence caused by soreness in his right knee and scored 17 points in 33 minutes before the injury Monday night.

On the season, the 24-year-old Murray is averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds. Denver (34-20) is currently No. 4 in Western Conference playoff standings, one game above the Lakers. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

dCOVlevert_HZ
NBA

The Trade That Might Have Saved Caris LeVert

When the Pacers acquired the guard, his physical revealed a cancerous tumor. Now, after having his kidney removed, he's back on the floor.

Jamal Murray
NBA

Report: Nuggets Awaiting Results of Murray's MRI After Knee Injury

Murray went down in pain after injuring his knee on a drive to the basket in the final minute of a 116-107 loss to the Warriors

Stephen Curry_2
NBA

Curry Passes Wilt for Most Points in Warriors History

Stephen Curry scored 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for the most in Warriors franchise history as Golden State beat the Denver Nuggets 116-107 on Monday.

Phillies relief pitcher Hector Neris celebrates with catcher J.T. Realmuto after beating the Braves
MLB

Phillies' Bullpen Turnaround Ignites Hot Start to 2021

After last year's disastrous bullpen Philadelphia’s relievers have acquitted themselves well so far in the young season.

lance-pitts-samuel-2021-nfl-mock
Play
NFL

Mock Draft 2.0: 49ers Take Trey Lance

With four quarterbacks coming off the board right away, the fifth top QB faces a possible slide. Plus, five first-round wide receivers and the defending champs bolster their defense.

Yankees' Aaron Hicks sits on a bench in the dugout
MLB

Hicks Sits Out vs. Toronto After Daunte Wright Shooting

Aaron Hicks exited the Yankees' lineup on Monday night following the police shooting of Minnesota resident Daunte Wright.

Julian Edelman and Tom Brady look on during Super Bowl media day
NFL

Brady Congratulates Edelman for 'Journey' With Patriots

Tom Brady paid tribute to Julian Edelman on Monday after the receiver's retirement from the NFL.

gregg-popovich-spurs
NBA

Popovich 'Sick' Over Police Shooting of Daunte Wright

Popovich: "His family’s grieving and his friends are grieving and we just keep moving on as if nothing’s happened."