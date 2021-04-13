Report: Nuggets Awaiting Results of Murray's MRI After Knee Injury

The Nuggets are awaiting an update to their star guard Jamal Murray, who underwent an MRI early Tuesday morning to evaluate the severity of his left knee injury, according to the Denver Post's Mike Singer.

Murray went down in immediate pain after injuring his knee on a drive to the basket in the final minute of a 116-107 loss to the Warriors on Monday night.

The Nuggets medical staff brought out a wheelchair for Murray, but he declined, and hopped off the court with the aid of two staff members while not putting any weight on the leg.

"Obviously a very down locker room," head coach Michael Malone said. "Yes we lost the game, but everyone's thoughts are with Jamal and hoping he's going to be OK. ... Just an awful feeling. Keep Jamal in your thoughts and prayers, and hopefully we will get some good news.

Murray was returning from a four-game absence caused by soreness in his right knee and scored 17 points in 33 minutes before the injury Monday night.

On the season, the 24-year-old Murray is averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds. Denver (34-20) is currently No. 4 in Western Conference playoff standings, one game above the Lakers.

