Report: Celtics, Jabari Parker Agree to Two-Year Deal

A month following his last appearance in an NBA game, former No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker has found a new home.

Parker has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Celtics, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Parker last played for the Kings in March, and was waived by the team at the trade deadline.

Parker, 26, has appeared in just three games this season. Last season, he played in 38 games for the Hawks and Kings, averaging 14.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 51.0% from the field.

Injuries have plagued Parker for much of his career, yet he's remained a viable offensive player when he's been able to be on the court. Through seven seasons, Parker has averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game on 49.3% shooting. His best year came in 2016-17, when he averaged a career-best 20.1 points per game while playing in 51 contests.

Since then, he's appeared in more than 38 games just once, and has played for five different teams. He'll join a Celtics team that's caught fire as of late and surged to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference after spending much of the season hovering around .500.