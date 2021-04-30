Porter Jr. Tallies 51 Points, 11 Assists in Win vs. Bucks

SI.com
Kevin Porter Jr. Becomes Youngest NBA Player With 50-Point, 10-Assist Game

The Rockets have already been eliminated from playoff contention in the Western Conference, but at least their young talent is providing a silver lining after James Harden's departure. 

Houston guard Kevin Porter Jr. made history on Thursday night as he became the youngest player in NBA history to tally at least 50 points and 10 assists in the same game. Porter Jr. finished the night with 51 points and 11 assists, becoming the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points in a single game.

2020-21 marks Porter's second NBA season and his first with the Rockets. He is averaging 15.2 points and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 41.1 percent from the field. Porter is one of many young Rockets earning significant playing time this season alongside forwards Jae'Sean Tate and Kenyon Martin Jr. 

Houston advanced to 16–47 on the season with Thursday's victory. They currently sit last in the Western Conference.

