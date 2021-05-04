NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: Miles Bridges Out 10–14 Days Due to Health and Safety Protocols

Author:
Publish date:

Hornets forward Miles Bridges is expected to miss 10–14 days due to the league's health and safety protocols, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Bridges, 23, has emerged as one of Charlotte's top young players since being drafted with the No. 12 pick in the 2018 NBA draft. 

He is averaging 12.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season and has posted 50/40/86 shooting splits. Bridges has become a fan favorite in Charlotte in recent years after unleashing a number of highlight dunks in his first three seasons.

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball returned to the floor on Saturday night after missing 21 games due to a wrist injury. Ball has shined as a rookie, averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Charlotte enters Tuesday night sitting No. 8 in the Eastern Conference at 31–33. The Hornets are currently slated to face the Pacers in the play-in tournament. 

YOU MAY LIKE

lebron-james-ben-lakers-struggle
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Is It Time to Worry About the Lakers?

LeBron James and the Lakers continue to fall in the standings. But should we really be concerned?

PSG faces Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals
Soccer

LIVE: Man City, PSG Play for Place in Champions League Final

The two big-spending powers go head-to-head at the Etihad in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals.

Kylian Mbappe against Kyle Walker.
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester City vs. PSG

Manchester City hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday, May 4.

miles-bridges-hornets
NBA

Report: Bridges Out 10-14 Days Due to Safety Protocol

Charlotte will be without one of its top young players as it fights for an Eastern Conference playoff spot.

PGA Viktor Hovland
Play
Fantasy

2021 Wells Fargo Championship: PGA DFS Plays, Best Bets and Top Fades

SI Fantasy analyst Mark Farris breaks down their top PGA DFS tiers, bets, and a fade for the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship

Roma hires José Mourinho as its manager
Soccer

Roma Will Attract Attention With Mourinho, But What About Success?

Mourinho moved quickly after being axed by Tottenham, and rekindling a rivalry with Antonio Conte will draw eyeballs, but will what he has left to offer help Roma?

Franz Wagner playing for Michigan
College Basketball

Michigan's Franz Wagner Declares for NBA Draft

The sophomore forward averaged 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds on 47% shooting en route to an Elite Eight appearance for No. 1-seeded Michigan.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Fox's Terry Bradshaw
Play
Extra Mustard

Fox's Terry Bradshaw Rips Into Aaron Rodgers

Terry Bradshaw says Packers should let "weak" Aaron Rodgers retire.