Report: LeBron Planning to Return Later This Week

Report: LeBron James Planning to Return Later This Week

Lakers star LeBron James is planning to return to action either Tuesday against the Knicks or Wednesday against the Rockets, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. 

According to Yahoo Sports, James had two “really good days of workouts at a high level” and feels “great.”

James has not played since May 3, when he exited Los Angeles' 121-114 loss to the Raptors midway through the fourth quarter with soreness in his right ankle. 

The Lakers, and We, Deserved Better Than This Season

The loss to the Raptors marked James's second game back after a 20-game absence due to a sprained right ankle. 

The reigning champion Lakers are 3-7 in their last 10 games and have slipped to No. 7 in the Western Conference. 

James is averaging 25 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game this season. He is on track to play in the fewest games in a regular season of his NBA career. 

