Nets' Kyrie Irving Exits Game With Facial Injury vs. Bulls

Nets' Kyrie Irving Leaves Game With Facial Injury Against Bulls

Nets guard Kyrie Irving suffered a facial contusion in Tuesday night's game against the Bulls and did not return to the contest.

Following Brooklyn's 115-107 victory against Chicago, Nets coach Steve Nash said Irving did not have a concussion but his X-ray was inconclusive, per ESPN's Malika Andrews

Nash said Irving will have another scan Wednesday morning. 

Irving took an inadvertent elbow to the face in the third quarter of Tuesday's game from Bulls center Nikola Vucevic and was helped off by trainers. The seven-time NBA All-Star eventually walked to the locker room under his own power. 

Irving recorded 13 points, five assists and three rebounds in nearly 21 minutes of action. The point guard came into the game averaging 27.4 points, 6.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

The Nets (45-24) sit in second place in the Eastern Conference and two games behind the Sixers for the top spot in the conference. 

Irving missed all of training camp and most of the preseason during the 2020 season after suffering an orbital injury playing summer pickup.

