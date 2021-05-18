Report: Caris LeVert Expected to Miss Play-in Game

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Caris LeVert Expected to Miss Pacers' Play-in Game vs. Hornets

Pacers guard Caris LeVert is expected to miss Tuesday's play-in tournament game against the Hornets due to health and safety protocols, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

According to The Athletic, if Indiana wins on Tuesday, LeVert is is expected to be sidelined for multiple games.

LeVert has appeared in 35 games with the Pacers this season after coming over in a mid-season trade involving the Rockets and Nets. He missed nearly two months of the season after a post-trade physical revealed he had renal cell carcinoma of the kidney, which needed treatment. 

The Trade That Might Have Saved Caris LeVert

Following his return, LeVert averaged 20.7 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game for Indiana. 

The Pacers finished the regular season 34-38 and No. 9 in the Eastern Conference. They host the No. 10 Hornets on Tuesday night.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

