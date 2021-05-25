Sports Illustrated home
Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson Named Sixth Man of the Year

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was named the 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year on Monday night. 

Clarkson beat out Knicks guard Derrick Rose and teammate Joe Ingles for the award.

Utah's guard was given the award on TNT as he sat down for an interview with Inside the NBA's Ernie Johnson. Ingles was present at the interview, handing Clarkson the trophy as he congratulated him on the award.

Clarkson turned in a career year in 2020-21 as he averaged 18.4 points per game on 34.7 percent from three. Ingles also turned in an impressive regular season as he shot a blistering 45.1 percent from beyond the arc. 

Utah earned the top seed in the Western Conference this year as it finished 52–20. The Jazz lost Game 1 of the first round to Memphis on Sunday night. 

