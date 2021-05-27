Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Jazz Even Series Despite Ja Morant's 47-Point Outburst

Heading into a pivotal Game 2, the Jazz likely had two primary objectives: contain Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and find a way to even the series.

Utah achieved its end result, even if it had no chance of slowing down the second-year star.

The Jazz won, 141–129, despite an electrifying 47-point performance from Morant, who nearly dragged the Grizzlies back after trailing by as many as 22 points. Morant went 15-for-26 from the field with seven assists and four rebounds.

With his 26 points in Game 1, Morant has scored 73 points in his first two playoff games, falling two points shy of the all-time record held by Hall of Famer George Mikan.

The Jazz kept the Grizzlies at bay by making a franchise playoff record 19 three-pointers. Utah's offensive outburst was led by a return from All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who missed Game 1 with an ankle injury. Mitchell was reportedly upset with the team for holding him out of the first game, and didn't appear to be slowed by the ankle on Wednesday.

Mitchell led the team with 25 points on 5-of-10 shooting on three-pointers. He was one of seven Jazz players in double figures. Rudy Gobert had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, while Mike Conley Jr. had 20 points and 15 assists.

