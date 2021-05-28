Sports Illustrated home
Knicks to Limit Tickets to Vaccinated Fans if Team Advances

Author:
Publish date:

The New York Knicks will sell tickets only to fully vaccinated fans if they reach the second round of the playoffs.

The Knicks announced Friday that Game 5 of their first-round series against Atlanta has already sold out, with more than 16,000 fans expected on Wednesday.

The NBA Playoff Notebook: A Suns' Silver Lining; the Heat’s Fatal Flaw and More

More than 90% of those in attendance for the first two games of the series were fully vaccinated. Fans in fully vaccinated sections are not required to social distance or wear masks when seated, and those sections were full and loud in the Knicks’ first two playoff games since 2013.

“It’s moments like this that show us what’s possible if everyone gets vaccinated — we’ll all be able to get back to doing what we love — and that definitely includes being together to cheer on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden,” MSG Sports executive vice president David Hopkinson said in a statement.

The series is 1-1, with Game 3 on Friday in Atlanta.

