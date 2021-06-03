Sports Illustrated home
The Legend of Luka Dončić Continues to Grow
Luka's Legend Continues to Grow: Unchecked

Luka Doncic has the Clippers backs against the wall and the Mavericks on his back. The way he is carrying his team individually is special and reminiscent of what we’ve seen in the past from his idol LeBron James.

Now Luka has a long way to go before he works his way into any of the conversations LeBron is in, he hasn’t even won this series yet, but there’s no denying we are watching an NBA legend in the making. With all due respect to the professionals on the Mavericks, that team has no business being in the position it is.

Just last night Luka scored or assisted on all but six of Dallas’s baskets. That’s ridiculous. He also had almost as many combined total points, rebounds and assists as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George did put together. And it would be no small feat to be the best player on the floor opposite Leonard alone.

Luka’s ability to both score and make plays for others is what makes him stand out, which is why he was smart to pattern his game after who he did.

When trying to find comparisons for his overall ability, only two players come to mind, LeBron and James Harden. However, Luka is clearly carving out his own name while carving up the Clippers, as he appears poised to help carry the league into the next era while currently carrying the Mavs without much help.

Especially if he can do like he said and play even better.

