Clippers Force Game 7 Behind Kawhi Leonard's Late Heroics

The first round series between the Clippers and Mavericks that's seen plenty of twists took another turn in Friday night's Game 6. Behind a star performance from Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers will live to fight another day.

Los Angeles took down Dallas, 104-97, to force a Game 7 at home on Sunday thanks to Leonard's second-half eruption. The two-time NBA Finals MVP scored 45 points, the most in franchise history when facing elimination.

Leonard shot 18-for-25 from the field with six rebounds, three assists and two steals. He also spearheaded a defensive effort that kept the Mavericks' offense at bay for the most part. Dallas shot 41.6% from the field, with star point guard Luka Doncic limited to a relatively quiet 29 points on 11-for-24 shooting, including just one three-pointer.

Clippers guard Reggie Jackson delivered in a key spot with 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists on 8-for-15 shooting. Paul George scored 20 points with 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

The game was back and forth for most of the way, and the Clippers held a 90-88 lead with just under five minutes remaining. A 10-2 run over the next three minutes virtually put the game away and sealed the win for Los Angeles, with Leonard scoring eight of the 10 points.

This is the first series in NBA history in which the first six games were all won by the away team. The Clippers will attempt to halt that trend in Game 7 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

