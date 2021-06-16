Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Chris Paul Enters NBA's COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols

Author:
Publish date:

Suns star Chris Paul has entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is sidelined for an indefinite period of time, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

According to The Athletic, Paul's status for the start of the Western Conference finals is currently uncertain.

It is unknown if Paul, himself, tested posted for COVID-19 or if he was a close contact of someone who might have contracted the virus. It is also unclear if Paul is vaccinated for COVID-19. 

Depending on the medical circumstance, an isolation period could be shorter for a vaccinated individual.

How the Suns Mastered the Pick-And-Roll

Paul, who is also the president of the National Basketball Players Association, has previously commented on the individual nature of players getting the vaccine. 

“We’ll address that when it comes as far as a union and players,” Paul told USA Today in December. “But when it comes to all different types of vaccines, a lot of that stuff is personal.”

The Suns swept the Nuggets earlier this week to advance to the Western Conference finals. The NBA has yet to release an official schedule about when the next round of the playoffs could start. 

Paul, 36, is averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in the Suns’ 10 playoff games. 

If he is available to play against either the Jazz or Clippers, it would mark just the second Western Conference finals appearance of his career. 

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss Game 5 vs the Jazz
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Miss Game 5 vs. Jazz

Leonard's status for the rest of the Clippers' Western Conference semifinals against the Jazz is reportedly in doubt.

Chris Paul
NBA

Report: CP3 Enters NBA's COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols

Paul's status for the start of the Western Conference finals is reportedly currently uncertain.

dCOVazerbaijan_Hlogo
Play
Soccer

A Journalist Died Over a Soccer Feud. ...Or Was There a More Sinister State Plot Involved?

In Azerbaijan, where an authoritarian president menaces the media, an outspoken reporter was physically attacked because of his Facebook post about soccer. Did he die for what he wrote? Or for what he represented?

kevin-durant-pj-tucker-game-5-nets-bucks
NBA

Durant's Game 5 Performance Was One for the Ages

KD's show-stopping performance was enough to push a Nets squad with a hampered Harden and no Kyrie Irving to a victory over Milwaukee.

kevin-durant
NBA

KD Bolsters Legacy as He Makes NBA Postseason History

Kevin Durant tallied an explosive 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in pivotal Game 5 against the Bucks.

The USMNT won the Concacaf Nations League
Soccer

USMNT's Compressed Road to the 2022 World Cup Is Set

The seven opponents the U.S. will play in a 14-game qualifying round are now known—and so is the path to Qatar.

Bo Schembechler stands in front of the Michigan logo
Play
College Football

Schembechler's Family: 'Bo Was Not Aware' of Sexual Abuse

This comes less than a week after Matt Schembechler, the son of Bo and his first wife, and two ex-players said Bo knew about Anderson's abuse but failed to act.

joel embiid
NBA

Joel Embiid Now Supermax Eligible With All-NBA Honor

Joel Embiid joins Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Julius Randle and LeBron James on the 2020-21 All-NBA Second Team.