Report: CP3 Enters NBA's COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols

Suns star Chris Paul has entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is sidelined for an indefinite period of time, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

According to The Athletic, Paul's status for the start of the Western Conference finals is currently uncertain.

It is unknown if Paul, himself, tested posted for COVID-19 or if he was a close contact of someone who might have contracted the virus. It is also unclear if Paul is vaccinated for COVID-19.

Depending on the medical circumstance, an isolation period could be shorter for a vaccinated individual.

How the Suns Mastered the Pick-And-Roll

Paul, who is also the president of the National Basketball Players Association, has previously commented on the individual nature of players getting the vaccine.

“We’ll address that when it comes as far as a union and players,” Paul told USA Today in December. “But when it comes to all different types of vaccines, a lot of that stuff is personal.”

The Suns swept the Nuggets earlier this week to advance to the Western Conference finals. The NBA has yet to release an official schedule about when the next round of the playoffs could start.

Paul, 36, is averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in the Suns’ 10 playoff games.

If he is available to play against either the Jazz or Clippers, it would mark just the second Western Conference finals appearance of his career.

More NBA Coverage: