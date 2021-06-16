Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Miss Game 5 vs. Jazz

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss Game 5 against the Jazz on Wednesday night due to a knee injury, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne.

Leonard's status for the rest of the series is in doubt, per ESPN.

It is unclear when exactly Leonard suffered the injury, but he sat the final 4:35 of Los Angeles' Game 4 win over Utah shortly after colliding with Jazz forward Joe Ingles. 

Leonard was asked about the injury and his future status during an appearance on TNT's Inside the NBA following the game and said, "Nah, I'll be good."

However, according to ESPN, Leonard told his teammates on Tuesday night to prepare for his absence.

The Clippers star scored 31 points in L.A.'s Game 4 win on Monday night. That performance came days removed from a 34-point, 12-rebound performance in Game 3. Leonard, who played in just 52 of 72 games this past regular season, has yet to miss a postseason contest this year.

In 11 playoff games this year, Leonard is averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 39.3 minutes per game.

Game 5 in Utah is set to tip off at 10 p.m. ET.

