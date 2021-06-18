Sports Illustrated home
Report: La La Anthony Files for Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

After over a decade of marriage, television personality La La Anthony has reportedly filed for divorce from NBA star Carmelo Anthony, according to TMZ and E! News.

The pair reportedly split for several years, separating in April 2017, according to Us Weekly. The two got engaged in December 2004 and were married in July 2010. Their son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, was born on March 7, 2007.

The couple reconciled in December 2018, with a source telling Us Weekly at the time that the two "still love one another. It’s so obvious when they’re together. They also both want what’s best for their son and are committed to being a family."

Neither Carmelo nor La La have commented publicly on the reports, though each has been active on social media recently. Carmelo dedicated a post to La La on Mother's Day, in which he thanked her for the "time, sacrifice, effort/support and love" poured into raising their son.

Carmelo, 37, just completed his 18th season in the NBA and second with the Trail Blazers. In 69 games, he averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 42.1% shooting and 40.9% from three. He is set to become a free agent this offseason.

