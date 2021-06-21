Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Devin Booker drops 40-Point Triple-Double in Game 1
Devin Booker drops 40-Point Triple-Double in Game 1

Devin Booker Is Anything but Empty: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

Devin Booker’s stats were once called empty, but now he’s a full on superstar. And though we don’t know if it will be Suns in four, they got one because he did what he does best...and everything else.

LeBron James once called Booker the most disrespected player in the league and he wasn’t exactly wrong. Booker didn’t even make an All-NBA team this season and his teammate Chris Paul, who certainly is worthy of praise, got all the MVP love.

Now those of us, myself included, who once wondered whether Booker’s impact went beyond the point column on the box score have been proven definitively wrong. I’d even say he embarrassed me, as in perhaps my most ridiculed take, deservedly so, I once wondered if he would thrive in a Lou Williams role.

Instead, he just recorded his first career triple-double in the Western Conference Finals and was drawing comparisons to Kobe Bryant. Because while it was nice to see Booker control the game in other ways, he did his most crippling damage where the Mamba once reigned, the mid-range.

Shooting and shot creation are at even more of a premium in today’s game and Booker’s ability to punish playoff defenses from the areas on the floor they typically are more willing to surrender is still what really separates him.

He’s obviously improved overall over the years but perhaps the biggest change was simply an opportunity, given Booker is now showing everyone why he is a bona fide bucket on the biggest stage.

As a result of the play of their star, the Suns are as hot as it gets.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

astros-mlb-power-rankings
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Rays, White Sox Fall as New No. 1 Emerges

The top 10 saw a bit of a shakeup after the Rays and White Sox faltered in what was another eventful week.

cade-cunningham-okc-kansas
NBA

2021 NBA Draft Lottery Preview

Here’s a guide to what’s hanging in the balance for all 14 teams as Tuesday night nears.

Allianz-Arena-Rainbow-Pride-Munich
Soccer

Munich Wants Euro Stadium Lit in Rainbow Colors for Germany vs. Hungary

It's in direct response to a newly passed Hungarian law that is discriminatory against the LGBT community.

Usain Bolt children
Play
Olympics

Usain Bolt, Partner Kasi Bennett Welcome Newborn Twins

Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett announced on Father's Day that the couple had recently welcomed a pair of twin boys to their family.

giannis-bucks-hawks-trae
NBA

Predicting the NBA Conference Finals

Who will win the NBA Conference finals: The Bucks or Hawks? Clippers or Suns?

Kevin De Bruyne with Eden Hazard.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Finland vs. Belgium

How to watch the Euros group stage match between Finland and Belgium on Monday, June 21.

justin herbert (1)
Play
Fantasy

The Fantasy Case Against Justin Herbert: Sophomore Slump or Surge?

With a new coaching staff, can Chargers QB Justin Herbert pick up where he left off on the field and for fantasy fans?

Hawks forward John Collins
Play
Extra Mustard

Hawks' John Collins Pulls Off A+ Troll on Joel Embiid, Sixers

The Atlanta forward wears shirt with picture of him posterizing Embiid.