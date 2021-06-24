Sports Illustrated home
Trae Young Shimmies His Way Into Superstardom
It’s safe to say no one will ever criticize the Atlanta Hawks for trading Luka Doncic for Trae Young on draft day again, because Ice Trae’s on his way to becoming the best player in franchise history.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anyone elevate their status more in one playoff run than what Young has already done with the Hawks this postseason, and at this point, it’s impossible to rule out Atlanta’s point guard taking them all the way.

The best part about it is how Young has embraced the moment, not just by what he’s accomplished on the court, but as a showman as well...from silencing the Madison Square Garden crowd, to shimmying before knocking in a shot from downtown.

Of course, none of the flair would stand out the same if it wasn’t backed up by his game. That’s how Young has given the Knicks, the Sixers and now the Bucks real fits, given he looks like some combination of Steph Curry, Steve Nash and James Harden out there on the court.

With that said, he didn’t become the first player in NBA history to drop 45 points and dish out 10 assists in a Conference Finals game because he’s like anyone else. One would be hard-pressed to find a player who sees the floor, gets to where he wants on the court, passes, shoots, finishes and draws fouls as well as Young does. The dude is as cold as ice and as a result the Atlanta Hawks are red hot.

I think we can all agree to shimmy to that.

