Bucks Hold Parade After First Championship in 50 Years

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks secured the franchise's first championship in 50 years Tuesday night, and the party has continued into Thursday in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo celebrated his first Finals MVP in style at a local Chick-fil-A on Wednesday morning, starting a "Bucks in 6" chant as he waited for 50 chicken minis. He was a bit more subdued to start the Bucks' championship parade Thursday, noting his happiness for the city of Milwaukee.

"Our fans are out here supporting us and they've supported us since day one," Antetokounmpo said. "Being able to accomplish something great like this for this city, it feels good."

Antetokounmpo's teammates had no problem taking center stage as they celebrated their championship. Milwaukee forward P.J. Tucker came to the parade armed with plenty of champagne while Bobby Portis sported a giant WWE championship belt. After a grueling postseason, the Bucks are making sure to celebrate in style Thursday.

Milwaukee's championship parade will culminate in a slate of podium speeches from Antetokounmpo, coach Mike Budenholzer and a number of Bucks players. We'll have to wait and see whether back-to-back titles are guaranteed before the end of Thursday's festivities.

This post will be updated throughout the day.

