Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

High School Star Mikey Williams Signs NIL Deal With Excel Sports

Author:
Publish date:
Generic basketball.

High school star Mikey Williams has signed with Excel Sports management, making him the first prep player to join a major sports representation agency, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Williams could earn “millions of dollars” through various Name, Image and Likeness endorsements and sponsorships, per Wojnarowski. Williams sports a major social-media following, allowing him to cash in on various off-court opportunities in the new NIL era. 

"The NIL rules provide a new opportunity for someone like me who that has put in so much energy and effort into building a community," Williams told ESPN in a statement. "I am excited to be the first high school athlete to make this move. I love to hoop and I love engaging with my fans and look forward to continuing to share my journey with everyone."

Williams, is the No. 5 player in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He will not be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2024.

Name, Image and Likeness legislation has rapidly reshaped college athletics in recent months as players use their brands to receive endorsement deals across the country. But Williams is the first prep player to leverage his platform in a similar fashion. Perhaps we’ll see a wave of high-school stars profiting off their likeness in future months following Williams’s decision on Thursday.

YOU MAY LIKE

tom-brady-p2.jpg
More Sports

Tom Brady talks Gisele, Super Bowl, Rob Gronkowski, hairdos and more

Tom Brady interview: Star quarterback opens up about a variety of topics

Generic basketball.
NBA

High School Star Mikey Williams Signs NIL Deal

Mikey Williams is the first prep star to sign with a major representation agency

jimbo-fisher-texas-a&m
Play
Extra Mustard

Jimbo Fisher Doesn't Want New SEC Friends

Is there room for only one Texas school in the SEC?

Kentucky's Keion Brooks, Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Purdue's Jadey Ivey
Play
College Basketball

Men's 2021–22 Top 25 Summer Reset

As the dust settles on rosters around the country, some teams' title hopes have risen since spring, while others’ have faded.

WWE_SummerSlam
Wrestling

WWE's 'SummerSlam' to Air in Movie Theaters for the First Time

WWE and Iconic Events Releasing will announce a new partnership that will bring the event to movie screens across the nation.

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs with the ball after a catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) defend during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football WR3 & WR4 Scoring Targets

SI Fantasy insider Shawn Childs discusses the backup wide receiver spots on your fantasy roster and the best draft practices to maximize your scoring

dCOVolyissue_essay_HZ
Play
Olympics

The Pandemic Olympics Could Have a New Purpose

Mired in controversy and unpopular in Japan, the Tokyo Games can nonetheless send a positive unifying message.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) fields balls at shortstop during batting practice before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
MLB

Assessing the NL Cy Young Race After deGrom's Injury

Another injured list stint from the Mets ace has given hope to some of his fellow Cy Young Award contenders.