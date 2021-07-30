Report: Wizards Trade No. 22 Pick Jackson for Pacers' Holiday

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Wizards Trade No. 22 Pick to Indiana for Aaron Holiday

The No. 22 pick of the 2021 draft passed through a few different owners on Thursday, but it appears to have finally found a home in Indiana.

The Wizards, who acquired the 22nd pick in the blockbuster deal that sent former MVP Russell Westbrook to the Lakers, used the pick to take Kentucky big man Isaiah Jackson. Jackson is now reportedly being dealt to the Pacers for guard Aaron Holiday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Jackson, 19, is viewed as a high-level shot blocker and strong rebounder but limited offensively. In 25 games as a freshman at Kentucky last season, Jackson averaged 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game on 54% shooting from the field.

Holiday has spent the last three years with the Pacers, mostly in a reserve role. The 24-year-old averaged 7.2 points and 1.9 assists per game over 66 games last season, and is a 37.2% shooter from three-point range for his career.

