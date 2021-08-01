Report: Heat decline Iguodala's team option, retain Dragić's

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Heat decline Andre Iguodala's $15M team option, retain Goran Dragić's option

Author:
Publish date:

Andre Iguodala is heading to free agency. 

The Heat are declining the 17-year veteran's $15 million team option according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Miami has also picked up Goran Dragić's $19.4 team option for the 2021–22 season.

By declining Iguodala's option, the Heat created salary cap space for the upcoming free agency period, set to begin on Monday. 

Iguodala, 37, has played with Miami since 2020 after a three-team trade sent the 2015 Finals MVP from the Grizzlies to the Heat. He agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension that included a team option in 2021. Last season, Iguodala averaged 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

According to Wojnarowski, Dragić's deal could possibly precede a sign-and-trade deal that would include him and Toronto's Kyle Lowry. 

Dragić, 35, has been a staple in the Miami franchise since 2015, though he struggled with injury throughout the 2020–21 season. In the first-round postseason loss to the Bucks, he averaged 16 points, 2.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds. 

