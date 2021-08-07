Report: Hornets, Borrego Finalizing Contract Extension

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Hornets, James Borrego Finalizing a Multi-Year Contract Extension

The Hornets are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with coach James Borrego, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Borrego, who became the league's first Latino head coach when he took over for the Hornets' in 2018, had one year left on his four-year deal with the team. 

Heading into his fourth season in Charlotte, Borrego leads a Hornets' team dealing with significant injuries, but a developing roster that includes Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball as well as this year's draft picks in James Bouknight, Kai Jones, JT Thor and Scottie Lewis. 

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak moved up to acquire Jones in the first round and Thor in the second. In NBA free agency—which officially began on Monday—Charlotte lost Devonte Graham to the Pelicans in a three-team, sign-and-trade deal with New Orleans and Memphis. Charolette received Wes Iwundu, a protected first-round pick and cash from the Pelicans, and earned the draft rights to Tyler Harvey from Memphis, according to the Charlotte Observer

The Hornets also signed Kelly Oubre, the team announced on Saturday. Per Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes, Oubre agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal with the team. The former Golden State Warrior and six-year veteran averaged 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 30.7 minutes per game while shooting 43.9% from the field during the 2020–21 season. 

The Hornets reached the play-in tournament last season and finished 10th in the Eastern Conference. 

