Jimmy Butler Signs Four-Year Contract Extension

Heat guard Jimmy Butler signed a four-year, $184 million contract extension, the team announced on Saturday.

Butler, 31, will be locked into the deal through the 2025–26 season, which also includes a player option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. With the extension, the five-time NBA All-Star increases his $36 million salary for the upcoming season with a player option worth $37.6 million in the 2022–23 season.

Butler's contract extension was a focal piece of Miami offseason plans as the franchise looks to get back to the NBA finals for the second time in three years next season.

Pat Riley, the team's president, said Butler is the "anchor" and the face of the franchise.

"With Jimmy, we get an All-NBA player, an All-NBA Defensive player, tough as nails and a complete player across the board," Riley said.

"He’s very deserving of this contract as he continually puts himself at the top of the league at his position," Riley added. "Having him in the HEAT organization has been a great, great coup for us.”

The Heat recently signed Kyle Lowry—a close friend to Butler—on a three-year, $90 million deal.

Butler and Lowry will be playing with All-Star power forward and center Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson as well as two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo. Last season, Butler averaged 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists during the regular season.

Butler called it a "blessing" to be able to play for the Heat.

"This is the place for me… It’s a blessing to be able to represent this organization, to play alongside these guys and for Coach Spo and Coach Pat," Butler said. “I’m excited about this upcoming season… Good players find a way to play good basketball. We have a lot of those types of guys on this team.

“They allow me to be me here. They love who I am as a person and a player.”

In the playoffs, Butler's numbers dropped as he averaged 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists in four games.

Since joining the Heat off of a sign-and-trade deal from the 76ers two years ago, Butler has finished on the league's third-team All-NBA while also finishing on the NBA's second-team All-Defensive team for the fifth time in his career last season.

