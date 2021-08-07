Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Jimmy Butler Signs Four-Year Contract Extension with Heat

Author:
Publish date:

Heat guard Jimmy Butler signed a four-year, $184 million contract extension, the team announced on Saturday.

Butler, 31, will be locked into the deal through the 2025–26 season, which also includes a player option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. With the extension, the five-time NBA All-Star increases his $36 million salary for the upcoming season with a player option worth $37.6 million in the 2022–23 season. 

Butler's contract extension was a focal piece of Miami offseason plans as the franchise looks to get back to the NBA finals for the second time in three years next season. 

Pat Riley, the team's president, said Butler is the "anchor" and the face of the franchise.

"With Jimmy, we get an All-NBA player, an All-NBA Defensive player, tough as nails and a complete player across the board," Riley said. 

"He’s very deserving of this contract as he continually puts himself at the top of the league at his position," Riley added. "Having him in the HEAT organization has been a great, great coup for us.” 

The Heat recently signed Kyle Lowry—a close friend to Butler—on a three-year, $90 million deal.

Butler and Lowry will be playing with All-Star power forward and center Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson as well as two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo. Last season, Butler averaged 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists during the regular season.

Butler called it a "blessing" to be able to play for the Heat.

"This is the place for me… It’s a blessing to be able to represent this organization, to play alongside these guys and for Coach Spo and Coach Pat," Butler said. “I’m excited about this upcoming season… Good players find a way to play good basketball. We have a lot of those types of guys on this team.

“They allow me to be me here. They love who I am as a person and a player.”

In the playoffs, Butler's numbers dropped as he averaged 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists in four games. 

Since joining the Heat off of a sign-and-trade deal from the 76ers two years ago, Butler has finished on the league's third-team All-NBA while also finishing on the NBA's second-team All-Defensive team for the fifth time in his career last season. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

ariel-torres-karate-tokyo
Olympics

Ariel Torres Wins the First-Ever U.S. Karate Medal

But he'll have to wait a long time for another Olympic moment. His sport made its debut in Tokyo, but it's not on the program for Paris 2024 and there's no guarantee of future inclusion.

jimmy butler
NBA

Jimmy Butler Signs Four-Year Contract Extension

Butler's extension is worth $184 million and includes a player option in the 2022–23 season.

Abdulrashid-Sadulaev-kyle-snyder
Olympics

Sadulaev Overpowers Snyder in Titanic Clash for Gold

The U.S. wrestler was unable to defend his Olympic gold medal against his Russian rival, who won by a 6–3 decision.

Aug 4, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Thomas Daley (GBR) knits while in attendance during the women's 10m platform diving preliminary round during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Olympics

Tom Daley Knits His Way to Making British Olympics History

Daley, who became the first British diver to win four Olympic medals on Saturday, has been knitting poolside to stay calm before competition.

Team USA Baseball
MLB

Team USA Baseball Earns Silver in Tokyo Olympics

In a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals, Japan scored two runs to secure its first gold medal in the sport.

Aug 7, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Sifan Hassan (NED) reacts after winning the women's 10,000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium.
Olympics

Sifan Hassan Completes Olympic Triple, Wins Gold in 10,000m

Less than 24 hours after winning bronze in the 1,500-meter, the Dutch long-distance runner won gold in the final leg of the 5000m-1500m-10,000m triple.

gold-medal-newsletter-lead
Olympics

Race for Most Gold Medals Hinges on Final Day

The U.S. leads the overall medal count, but China has a chance to capture the golden honor.

Boston Red Sox Chris Sale
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chris Sale's Return Is Imminent

Five-time high-stakes champ Shawn Childs helps you at the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy squad