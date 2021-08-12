Andre Drummond Shares Video of His Son's Pool Rescue

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Andre Drummond Shows 'Not All Heroes Wear Capes' as He Saves His Son From Drowning

Author:
Publish date:

Andre Drummond showed that 'not all heroes wear capes' as he rescued his two-year-old son from a pool accident. 

The two-time NBA All-Star shared footage from a home Ring camera, which showed Deon King Drummond sitting on the edge of the pool with other adults around. Suddenly, the two-year-old falls in, and Andre launches into dad mode. 

The 28-year-old runs into the frame, jumping into the pool fully clothed after his son within seconds. 

"NOT ALL HEROS [sic] WEAR CAPES," Andre captioned the video on Twitter, including two facepalming emojis. The Philadelphia 76ers star added that it was "a parents worst nightmare [sic]" and "no one was harmed in this video."

Drummond later quote tweeted a fan's comment with laughing-crying emojis after the fan said, "Lmao young said 'let me see what this water hitting for.'“ Others said that it's a "lesson for all parents" and encouraged to enroll children in swim lessons. 

Deon's mother, Abigail Russo, shared the footage on her Instagram story, commenting, "them father instincts kicked in quick." She echoed Drummond on the next slide, saying everyone was O.K. 

"Deon was just being a lil dare devil," Abigail wrote. "S--- happens [shrugging emoji] dad was on full alert."

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

SuperDome Cropped
NFL

Saints, Tulane Requiring Fans to Be Vaccinated or Test Negative

Fans attending games in New Orleans will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

May 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond (2) battles Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and guard Devin Booker (1) for rebounding position during game three in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center.
NBA

Andre Drummond Shares Video of His Son's Pool Rescue

The two-time All-Star shared footage from a Ring camera of him rescuing his two-year-old son Deon after the toddler fell into their backyard pool.

Kawhi Leonard dribbling a ball.
NBA

Report: Leonard Re-Signing With Clippers on Four-Year Deal

Leonard, 30, is reportedly reaffirming his connection to the Clippers in the form of a contract worth up to $176.3 million.

Keith Lee
Wrestling

WWE's Keith Lee Reveals COVID-19 Caused Long Absence

Keith Lee explained in a video uploaded Thursday that COVID-19 prevented him from wrestling for five months in a 'fight against death.'

BYU
Play
College Football

BYU Football Strikes NIL Deal to Pay Tuition for Walk-Ons

The deal will include compensation to all 123 members on the football team as well as provide full tuition for walk-on players.

pac-12 fb logo
College Football

Pac-12: COVID-19 Cancellations Will Result in Forfeits

The Pac-12 will return to its pre-2020 forfeiture rules when dealing with teams who are unable to play games due to COVID-19.

jake-arrieta-cubs-nlds-game-3-preview.jpg
MLB

Jake Arrieta Placed on Unconditional Release Waivers

Arrieta has struggled this season, posting a 6.88 ERA with 5-11 record.

tua-tagovailoa-ryan-fitzpatrick
NFL

Ryan Fitzpatrick Was ‘Floored’ by Dolphins Benching

Fitzpatrick: "I thought it was a joke at first. 'We’re putting Tua in?' I was floored.”