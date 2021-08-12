Andre Drummond Shares Video of His Son's Pool Rescue

Andre Drummond Shows 'Not All Heroes Wear Capes' as He Saves His Son From Drowning

Andre Drummond showed that 'not all heroes wear capes' as he rescued his two-year-old son from a pool accident.

The two-time NBA All-Star shared footage from a home Ring camera, which showed Deon King Drummond sitting on the edge of the pool with other adults around. Suddenly, the two-year-old falls in, and Andre launches into dad mode.

The 28-year-old runs into the frame, jumping into the pool fully clothed after his son within seconds.

"NOT ALL HEROS [sic] WEAR CAPES," Andre captioned the video on Twitter, including two facepalming emojis. The Philadelphia 76ers star added that it was "a parents worst nightmare [sic]" and "no one was harmed in this video."

Drummond later quote tweeted a fan's comment with laughing-crying emojis after the fan said, "Lmao young said 'let me see what this water hitting for.'“ Others said that it's a "lesson for all parents" and encouraged to enroll children in swim lessons.

Deon's mother, Abigail Russo, shared the footage on her Instagram story, commenting, "them father instincts kicked in quick." She echoed Drummond on the next slide, saying everyone was O.K.

"Deon was just being a lil dare devil," Abigail wrote. "S--- happens [shrugging emoji] dad was on full alert."

