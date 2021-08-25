Report: Bucks, Budenholzer Agree to Three-Year Extension

August 25, 2021
Report: Bucks, Head Coach Mike Budenholzer Agree to Three-Year Extension

Author:

Head coach Mike Budenholzer has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

The 52-year-old was heading into the final year of his original contract this upcoming season after leading Milwaukee to its first NBA championship in 50 years. The Bucks topped Phoenix, 105-98, in Game Six, and Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first player to tally 40 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a playoff game since Shaquille O'Neal in 2001, per ESPN Stats & Info. The forward ended the night with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. 

Budenholzer is a two-time NBA coach of the year, and is 31-17 in the playoffs. Aside from the Bucks' storied offseason run, he led the Hawks to the playoffs in four of his five seasons before heading to Milwaukee. 

Budenholzer 172-65 as Bucks coach in the regular season, and will now be with the franchise through the 2024-25 season.

