Report: Bucks, Budenholzer Agree to Three-Year Extension

Head coach Mike Budenholzer has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 52-year-old was heading into the final year of his original contract this upcoming season after leading Milwaukee to its first NBA championship in 50 years. The Bucks topped Phoenix, 105-98, in Game Six, and Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first player to tally 40 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a playoff game since Shaquille O'Neal in 2001, per ESPN Stats & Info. The forward ended the night with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Get SI’s Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship Commemorative Issue

SI Recommends

Budenholzer is a two-time NBA coach of the year, and is 31-17 in the playoffs. Aside from the Bucks' storied offseason run, he led the Hawks to the playoffs in four of his five seasons before heading to Milwaukee.

Budenholzer 172-65 as Bucks coach in the regular season, and will now be with the franchise through the 2024-25 season.

More NBA Coverage: