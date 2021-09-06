Ranking the Best Signature Basketball Sneaker Logos

Sneakers are not the only thing that makes signature shoe lines iconic. Here is a ranking of the best signature basketball sneaker logos.

1. Michael Jordan: Jumpman

This is an obvious one. The Jumpman is one of the most recognizable logos on Earth rivaling the Nike logo. Can easily make the case that Jordan’s Wings logo can take the No. 2 spot, but let’s be fair to the rest of the list.

2. Penny Hardaway: 1Cent

Penny's signature sneaker line never reached the same heights as MJ, but honestly no one has. The 1Cent logo just makes too much sense for a guy with the nickname Penny.

3. Shaquille O'Neal: Dunkman

The Jumpman logo has a bunch of copy cats and the Dunkman is one of them. But it is the perfect logo that represents just how dominant Shaq was.

4. Kobe Bryant: Sheath

According to Esquire, The logo was was drawn to resemble the sheath of a samurai’s sword. The sword is the raw talent. The sheath is the package it’s kept in—everything you go through, your calluses and your baggage, what you learn.

5. LeBron James: The Crown

LeBron is arguably the closest player to MJ on the court and off the court. The crown logo for King James is a sweet touch.