Holly Rowe, the longtime ESPN sideline reporter, is returning home to a familiar place. She will begin a new venture as an analyst for the Jazz's game night broadcast team this season.

Rowe told NBA.com that coming home to Utah is "personal" and a "full circle moment" for her.

"This is personal and like coming home for me," Rowe said. "For over 20 years I’ve worked in one capacity or another at different times with the Jazz—pulling cables, stage manager, done jobs in the TV truck, every possible job for them, I’ve done it.”

The Utah native went to college at BYU and served as a news anchor for the campus TV station, KBYU-TV. She later graduated from the University of Utah in 1991 with a degree in broadcast journalism.

Rowe was shocked when Bart Sharp, chief marketing officer for the Jazz, reached out about the opportunity.

"I've covered basketball for 30 years and now I get to stay involved with a team I grew up with," Rowe told NBA.com. "Utah is my home. ... My family is here."

While Rowe will begin a new gig, she will also continue to fulfill the duties of her contract with ESPN, serving as the sideline reporter for ABC's Saturday Night Football all the way through the College Football Playoff National Championship game in January 2022.

Rowe looks forward to the opportunity and reuniting with Craig Bolerjack, the voice of the Jazz.

"This is definitely a full circle moment for her,” said Bolerjack. “We worked together during the late-80s to mid-90s doing stuff with BYU, and you could tell even then that she was a focused young reporter who was very good at her craft.”

