Clippers Video Assistant Dies in Car Accident

On Wednesday, the Clippers announced that video assistant Assane Drame was killed in a car accident on Monday. He was 26 years old.

In a statement, the team praised Drame for his work ethic and kind-hearted nature. Drame had made a lasting impression on the organization since joining the digital team as an intern in 2019.

“The Clippers organization mourns the loss of Assane Drame, a dedicated employee, a talented videographer and a loyal friend," the statement read. "Assane came to the Clippers in 2019 as a video intern in our digital content group and ascended to video assistant. He was a hard worker and a gentle soul, passionate about his craft and kind to his colleagues, earning the respect and admiration of players, coaches and staff.”

Drame had attended the team's groundbreaking ceremony for their new stadium, per Arash Markazi of 1090 AM. Several players expressed their condolences via social media after news of Drame's passing had spread.

