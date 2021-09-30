September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Clippers Video Assistant Dies in Car Accident

Author:

On Wednesday, the Clippers announced that video assistant Assane Drame was killed in a car accident on Monday. He was 26 years old.

In a statement, the team praised Drame for his work ethic and kind-hearted nature. Drame had made a lasting impression on the organization since joining the digital team as an intern in 2019.

“The Clippers organization mourns the loss of Assane Drame, a dedicated employee, a talented videographer and a loyal friend," the statement read. "Assane came to the Clippers in 2019 as a video intern in our digital content group and ascended to video assistant. He was a hard worker and a gentle soul, passionate about his craft and kind to his colleagues, earning the respect and admiration of players, coaches and staff.”

SI Recommends

Drame had attended the team's groundbreaking ceremony for their new stadium, per Arash Markazi of 1090 AM. Several players expressed their condolences via social media after news of Drame's passing had spread.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

clippers logo
NBA

Clippers Video Assistant Dies in Car Accident

Assane Drame, 26, had worked with the Clippers digital content group since 2019, when he joined the organization as an intern.

NCAA logo sits on grass
College

The Next Frontier in College Sports: Unionization

Wednesday's advisory from the National Labor Relations Board is the latest splash in an era of change for college sports.

marcus semien
MLB

Semien Breaks Single-Season HR Record for Second Basemen

Semien breaks a 48-year-old record held by Davey Johnson with his 44th home run of the season.

Patrick Mahomes
NFL

Mahomes Thrilled About Chiefs Signing Josh Gordon

"Everywhere he's been, he's kind of dominated," Mahomes said of Gordon on Wednesday.

klete keller
Olympics

U.S. Olympic Medalist Pleads Guilty to Capitol Riot Charge

Klete Keller, a five-time Olympic swimming medalist, agreed to a plea bargain after facing seven federal charges for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

kyrie-irving-nets-celtics
NBA

Bill de Blasio to Kyrie Irving: 'Get Vaccinated'

New York City's mayor urged the Nets star to get vaccinated before the season starts.

Bill Belichick (left) and Tom Brady (right) with Patriots.
NFL

Belichick Praises Brady, Thinks He Could Play Until 50

On Sunday night, Bill Belichick and the Patriots will face Tom Brady for the first time in the quarterback's return to Gillette Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates against Villarreal.
Soccer

Ronaldo Scores Last-Minute Winner for Man United in UCL

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 95th minute against Villarreal to give Manchester United a 2-1 win in the Champions League group stage.