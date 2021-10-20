James Unconcerned With Westbrook's Opening-Night Struggles

October 20, 2021
LeBron James Unconcerned by Russell Westbrook's Opening-Night Struggles: 'It's One Game'

Russell Westbrook's debut in Los Angeles was a night to forget on Tuesday as the Lakers point guard tallied just eight points in a loss to the Warriors. But despite his struggles throughout the evening, it doesn't appear as though Westbrook's superstar teammates are too concerned.

"I told Russ to go home and watch a comedy," Lakers star LeBron James said postgame. "Do something that can put a smile on his face. He's so hard on himself. I told him, 'Don't be so hard on yourself. It's one game.'"

James looked to be in midseason form despite Los Angeles's loss by finishing the night with 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Anthony Davis was also impressive with 33 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome a difficult start for Westbrook and the rest of the Lakers. Westbrook posted a minus-23 in 35 minutes on Tuesday, adding four turnovers in the loss. 

James attributed Westbrook's struggles to some "first-game jitters," in his return to Los Angeles. Westbrook didn't entertain such a notion, keeping things typically curt in his postgame press conference. 

"I just got to figure it out," Westbrook said.

Westbrook and the Lakers will look to notch their first win of the 2021-22 season on Friday as they host the Suns. 

