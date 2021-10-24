October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Anti-Vaccination Mandate Protestors Gather at Barclays Center Ahead of Nets Home Opener

Author:

A group of anti-vaccination mandate protestors gathered outside of Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday ahead of the Nets' home opener vs. the Hornets.

Some attempted to jump barricades placed in front of the building and push toward the arena's main entrance. Among the chants they voiced was, “No vaccine mandate. Stand with Kyrie.”

Prior to this season, the Nets said that Irving, who is unvaccinated, would not play or practice with the team "until he is eligible to be a full participant."

As a result of a New York City mandate which requires proof of vaccination to enter indoor arenas, he is currently ineligible to play in Brooklyn home games in 2021–22 until he receives the COVID-19 vaccine.

SI Recommends

Following news that he would be ineligible, Irving explained on Instagram live that he would continue to maintain his fitness until he regained eligibility.

“Nobody is gonna hijack my voice. Nobody is gonna take the power away from me that I have for speaking on these things," Irving said. "Don’t believe that I’m retiring. Don’t believe that I’m gonna give up this game for a vaccine mandate or staying unvaccinated. Don’t believe any of that s---, man. Be aware of what’s being said before I even get a chance to be on the podium and speak for myself.”

Brooklyn split its first two games of the season without Irving. Forward Kevin Durant also has said he remains hopeful that "things will work out best for both parties."

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Vaccine Protest Barclays Center
NBA

Anti-Vaccine Mandate Protestors Gather at Barclays Center

A group of anti-vaccine mandate protestors gathered outside of Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday prior to the Nets' home opener.

Ravens Helmet
NFL

'What Are You Doing?': Fan Tries to Climb Into Ravens' Radio Booth

Fans listening to the Ravens' radio broadcast against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon were treated to a very strange moment late in the first quarter.

Mohamed Salah scores a hat trick for Liverpool vs. Man United
Soccer

Liverpool's Rout of Man United Confirms Some Hard Truths

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comes under fire again after another insipid defeat, while Mohamed Salah continues playing like the world's most in-form talent.

USATSI_17014736 (1)
Play
College Football

Georgia Remains Atop AP Top 25 While Alabama Moves Up

Georgia and Cincinnati stayed atop the AP Top 25 college football poll, which was released Sunday. Alabama moved up to No. 3.

kayladicello-horizontal
Olympics

American Gymnasts Make History at 2021 World Championships

Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello brought home silver and bronze medals in the all-around while Stephen Nedoroscik became the first American to win a world title on pommel horse.

David Alaba celebrates a goal.
Soccer

Real Madrid Wins First El Clásico Since Messi's Barça Exit

David Alaba and Lucas Vázquez scored to give Real Madrid the victory in Barcelona and lift them atop the Spanish league table.

Derrick Henry
NFL

Titans' Derrick Henry Tosses TD Pass vs. Chiefs

What doesn't Derrick Henry do for the Titans?

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
NFL

NFL Rumors: Texans Expect to Deal Watson Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Texans have not played Watson this season and reportedly have no plans to play the quarterback.